7000-year-old objects discovered during small construction works

Archaeologists succeeded in identifying material, a blade, a scraper, and even a wharve.

Many ceramic fragments and stone artefacts in Suchá nad Parnou (Trnava Region) were discovered below the base of a cellar near a family house.

Archaeologists made a 1,600-year-old discovery at Spiš Read more

Archaeologist of the Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) Trnava Matúš Sládok noted that these artefacts are between 6000 to 7000-years-old, dating back to the Lengyel culture.

He noted that there was terrain adjustment in the past when constructing the street, and even though the objects had to be visible, either nobody recognised them or they were kept in secret.

Painted decoration preserved

Archaeologists are now interested in the concentration of ceramic fragments.

“At the digging, with the help of the finder, his son and volunteer, we explored part of settlement hole reaching to the depth of 185 centimetres,” Sládok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We found many archaeological objects including the torso of ceramic vessels.”

The remains of the painted decoration were preserved on two fragments. Archaeologists succeeded in identifying material, a blade and a scraper. In the soil that was taken out of the land, they found other objects including a wharve.

Man searching for treasures at archaeological site could end up in jail Read more

Sládok added that this case shows archaeological discoveries can occur when doing small construction works, which are followed only minimally by archaeologists.

“It is even more important that archaeologists do more popularisation and build a network of co-workers so such findings do not escape archaeological notice,” Sládok said, as quoted by TASR.

2. Sep 2020 at 17:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff