Top 10 events in Slovakia: September edition

Despite COVID-19, people in Slovakia are getting ready for the cycling month of September, Fjúžn, and for a run around Štrbské pleso.

Performers act in a play at Theatre Disk in Trnava during last October's edition of the [fjúžn] festival. The festival comes back to Bratislava in mid-September, visiting other four Slovak towns later. (Source: [fjúžn]/Facebook)

Despite the world and Slovakia continuing to fight the coronavirus, September still has amazing events on offer in and outside Bratislava.

Bearing in mind valid anti-coronavirus measures such as hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings properly, here is the latest Public Health Authority's update related to events held in Slovakia:

"From September 1, it will be possible to organise indoor events for up to 500 people at a time and outdoor events for up to 1,000 people at a time, while wearing face coverings will continue to be mandatory at indoor and outdoor mass events. Exempt from these restrictions are mass events in which all participants must have a negative coronavirus test result [not a rapid test] not older than 12 hours at the time of the start of the mass event."

1| CYCLING: Bike to Work, Sep 1-30, all registered municipalities

2| CHILDREN'S THEATRE: Virvar, Sep 3-6, Košice

3| FESTIVAL: SoundGarden, Sep 5, Liptovský Mikuláš

4| JEWISH CULTURE: The Road Unknown IV, Sep 6, Lučenec

5| RUTHENIAN CULTURE: Ruthenian Festival, Sep 14-20, Svidník

6| MUSIC: Konvergencie, Sep 16-20, Bratislava

7| DIVERSITY: [fjúžn], Sep 18-26, Bratislava

8| WORKSHOP: Fix-It-Yourself, Sep 21, Žilina

9| CONTEMPORARY ARTS: White Night, Sep 25-27, Košice

10| RUN: Run for the Tatras, Sep 1-26, Štrbské Pleso

Do práce na bicykli [Bike to Work]

The Bike to Work competition is a part of a national campaign that aims at supporting an environment-friendly means of transport in urban areas. Last year, as many as 13,000 people and hundreds of firms took part.

Form a team of 2 to 4 colleagues from your work or students from the same school, register by September 7 here, cycle regularly to and from your work or school between September 1 and 30, keep a diary of your rides online, and win. Click for more FAQ and other information.

One important thing: You are allowed to compete only if your town is registered. The information about your town's registration is at the start of the registration process.

If you work from home, you can still partake in the competition. This requires you to cycle to your work office and back home, although it does not necessarily have to take place in the morning or on working days. Walkers and users of public transport can now join in the contest as well.

City: towns across Slovakia

Date: Sep 1-30

Admission: free

The Technical University in Zvolen took part in the cycling contest in 2019. (Source: Dopracenabicykli.sk)

Virvar

The four-day festival of puppet theatre and games for families, Virvar, was to take place in June but was postponed due to the pandemic. The coronavirus is also the reason why more Slovak and less foreign performers will present their artistry at Virvar in early September. However, guests from Lithuania [Clown Boom Studio], the Czech Republic [Divadlo na cucky], and Hungary [Object Project] have pledged to come to Košice.

Follow the Košice Puppet Theatre Facebook page for more details about the festival and anti-coronavirus measures during the event.

City: Košice

Venue: most performances held at Košice Puppet Theatre. See the programme.

Date: Sep 3-6

Admission: free

SoundGarden Festival

The open-air music festival, founded by two friends/musicians, takes place at the start of September in the Liptov region. Visitors can look forward to some of the best Slovak bands, including Para, as well as new names. Check out this year's line-up and anti-coronavirus measures (hand-washing, face coverings and social distancing). Follow the event on Facebook too.

City: Liptovský Mikuláš

Venue: P. M. Bohúň Gallery Garden

Date: Sep 5 - 6

Time: 10:00 (Sep 5) - 4:00 (Sep 6)

Admission: €19 (online) or €25 (on site)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/1BzM_JzHOmg

Cesta neznáma IV. [The Road Unknown IV]

For the fourth time, Lučenec will remember Jewish locals who died during WWII. Their names - this time those starting with an E - will be engraved into the original stairs of the local synagogue, which were removed during the renovation and placed nearby the synagogue instead. Visitors will have a chance to taste Jewish cuisine and listen to music as well. Find the event on Facebook.

City: Lučenec

Venue: Synagogue - Lukus

Date: Sep 6

Time: 16:00

Admission: free

The Road Unknown is a Lučenec event that remembers all the local Jewish Holocaust victims. (Source: Synagóga Lučenec/Facebook)

Ruthenian Festival

The week-long festival, rescheduled from late May to mid-September due to the coronavirus, will bring you exhibitions, performances and discussions with the aim to present the culture of the Ruthenians to the wider public.

You'll find the programme here, and you can purchase tickets here. More updates on Facebook.

City: Svidník

Venue: amphitheatre

Date: Sep 14-20

Admission: €10 (a three-day pass: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). The same price applies to a day ticket for each of the aforementioned days, when main events are held.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/D5_MVKT6Puo

Konvergencie

In mid-September, the international chamber music festival, Konvergencie, starts in different Bratislava venues, celebrating great works by Berger, Bach, Beethoven, Brahm, and Dvořák, as well as works by 'Bratislava composers' Johann Nepomuk Hummel and Alexander Albrecht, which will be performed by Slovak artists.

More, the festival will feature the Slovak premieres of compositions by Giovanni Solli, Iannis Xenakis, Samuil Feinberg and the world-famous violist Vladimir Mendelssohn, who will be the guest of the festival.

A concert for children, YouTube concert [Sep 11], interviews, and a reading about music [Sep 9] are other planned events. Follow on Facebook for more details.

City: Bratislava

Date: Sep 16-20

Admission: €5, €8, or €20 [depending on the event]. Buy your ticket online. If an event is cancelled, you are entitled to a full refund.

The reading of Ludwig van Beethoven's letters by actor Robert Roth takes place on August 9, a week before Konvergencie starts. (Source: Martina Šimkovičová/Konvergencie)

The multi-genre and multicultural festival [fjúžn], organised by the Milan Šimečka Foundation, returns to Bratislava in the second half of September, later travelling to another four places: Komárno, Piešťany, Banská Štiavnica, and Košice.

The festival - celebrating 15 years since the first edition this year - will again offer concerts, exhibitions, theatre performances, discussions, a walking tour with tattooist Les Paskarenko, and much more. For further information on the programme, follow Facebook and Instagram.

City: Bratislava

Date: Sep 18-26

Admission: free

The festival [fjúžn] celebrates their 15th anniversary in 2020. (Source: [fjúžn]/Facebook)

Think. When was the last time your trousers got torn or a button on your shirt fell off? It happens now and then. Darning, the classic sewing technique of repairing clothes, has come back and is beginning to be used in a non-traditional way to repair of trousers, bags, or even shoes.

Bring your damaged clothes or other fabric products to this workshop in Žilina to learn how to repair them in a creative way. There is no need to register. Just show up!

If you have any questions, write to nienke@stanica.sk.

City: Žilina

Venue: Stanica Žilina-Zárečie (independent cultural centre)

Date: Sep 21

Time: 18:00

Admission: voluntary contribution

With the importance of sustainable fashion and reusing clothes, a sewing technique - darning - is growing popular among people. (Source: Stanica Žilina-Zárečie)

Biela noc [White Night]

The biggest festival of contemporary art in Slovakia, Biela Noc, will first transform Košice, in late September, and then the capital city, into an interactive space. During three days, visitors will see places in Košice from a different angle. Follow Facebook for more information.

City: Košice

Date: Sep 25-27

Admission: free, except for a couple of events. Details to be announced.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/NhY5Rzc2Zls

Beh za Tatry [Run for the Tatras]

Until September 23, people can set out on a virtual run around Štrbské pleso (lake) in the Tatra Mountains. Those who send a screenshot of their run to organisers will receive a medal by post. It is necessary to register. Read more on the terms and check maps of the run.

The mass run around the lake for men (7.6km), women (3.8km), and children (350-800m), is held on September 26. It is also recommended to register in advance. See the pictures from previous years here.

Every runner supports the revitalisation of the Tatras, as part of the registration fee goes to this cause. More than 230 people have registered for the run this year so far.

City: Štrbské Pleso

Venue: Štrbské pleso (lake)

Date: Sep 26

Time: registration for the run from 11:00 (opposite hotel FIS); runs at 15:00 (children) and 16:00 (adults)

Admission: €13 (registration fee) or €5 (children's registration fee)

The bad weather did not discourage runners from taking part in the Run for the Tatras event in September 2019. (Source: Beh za Tatry)

1. Sep 2020 at 18:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff