Slovak theatre in Poland, N89 tram, and cigarettes

Revisit the year 2016, when John Nicholson and his family walked from Bratislava to eastern Slovakia.

The animated short film, SH_T HAPPENS, won the 2020 Anča Award as the best Slovak animated work at the end of August. It was created by David Štumpf a Michaela Mihályi. (Source: Fest Anča 2020)

Here's all you need to know about the world of Slovak culture and travel from this week. Let's start in Slovakia's capital.

A historic Tatra K2 tram will be parked on Jesenský Street in Bratislava throughout the month of September. It will serve as an information point for the N89 - The Road to Freedom exhibition and the events linked to the Velvet Revolution. In the classic tram, which ran during November 1989, 'passengers' will find newspapers in which they can read about the 1989 revolution. Photo: TASR.

People can read about the November 1989 events in the N89 tram in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Travel

Piešťany’s healing water is said to cure a wide range of ailments. But the water also works wonders on visitors ready to indulge in a weekend of pampering.

Hiking to the massive rocky mountain starts near the car camping area in Račková dolina (valley). Take the blue and yellow marked hiking paths to reach the highest located sheep chalet in Slovakia, Koliba pod Klinom.

A path to the Klin peak in the Western Tatras. (Source: VaGa)

In March 2020, the castle finally found a new owner: the Donjon civic association. Now, they would like to restore the castle to its former glory as seen in historical photos before 1944.

The peaks in the High Tatras were measured by aerial laser scanning, the most modern laser technology by plane. Some have turned out to be lower, others higher. Gerlach remains the highest peak.

What's on around Slovakia in September

The multicultural festival fjúžn will come back to Bratislava this month, Košice will be taken over by contemporary art during the popular White Night festival. Check out below more events happening in September in Slovakia.

Top 10 events in Slovakia: September edition Read more

Culture in short

HISTORY: Ceramic fragments and stone artefacts in Suchá nad Parnou were discovered below the base of a cellar near a family house.

Ceramic fragments and stone artefacts in Suchá nad Parnou were discovered below the base of a cellar near a family house. FESTIVAL: The Cinematik Piešťany International Film Festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to reduce the number of spectators to 500 people indoors. The organisers are no longer selling one-time tickets and cancelled night screenings. The festival is held from September 10 to 15.

The Cinematik Piešťany International Film Festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to reduce the number of spectators to 500 people indoors. The organisers are no longer selling one-time tickets and cancelled night screenings. The festival is held from September 10 to 15. THEATRE: From September 3 to 8, Slovak theatres will perform in Warsaw. The event entitled Dzieje się obok [Happening Next Door] with the subtitle Overview of Contemporary Slovak Theatre will offer spectators eight successful Slovak theatrical productions. The event is organised by the Zbigniew Raszewski Theatre Institute in Warsaw.

FILM: Until September 20, films nominated for the Slnko v sieti [Sun in the Net] film award, including SH_T HAPPENS, are available online. Some are free to watch after completing online registration, others cost €1.50 to €2.50. The winning pictures will be announced on September 9.

Until September 20, films nominated for the Slnko v sieti [Sun in the Net] film award, including SH_T HAPPENS, are available online. Some are free to watch after completing online registration, others cost €1.50 to €2.50. The winning pictures will be announced on September 9. PHOTO: The Kuciak murder trial, the February election, climate change and COVID-19 dominated this year's Slovak Press Photo competition.

Weekend reads

Knowing that the violin is regarded as boring, young Slovak violinist Filip Jančík tries to popularise the instrument among people with his captivating shows. He also collaborated with popstar Avril Lavigne on a song for the 2015 Special Olympics.

From our archives: The dream of walking across Slovakia

John Nicholson came to Slovakia in 1994, with hopes of one day walking across the whole country. In the summer of 2016, he and his family finally set out on a trip across Slovakia, walking from Devín Castle to Dukliansky priesmyk [Dukla Pass]. Relive his memories in his detailed blog posts.

Something to watch: I am Going Out for Cigarettes

The 2018 film, created by French Osman Cerfon, won the Fest Anča Award at the end of this August.

The animated short film - Je sors acheter des cigarettes - tells the story of teenager Jonathan, who grows up with his mum and sister, but no father. Soon enough, he finds strangers living in their home. The question is: Why?

video //www.youtube.com/embed/QOr39LLPuLw

That is all for this week. Have a lovely weekend!

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly: September 11.

Read last week's roundup.

4. Sep 2020 at 7:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff