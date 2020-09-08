Mostly young people tested positive for the coronavirus in August

Slovakia reported 40 new coronavirus cases on average every day.

The number of people positive with the coronavirus began to rise significantly in August.

The majority of new positive cases added to statistics in August were in their 20s and 30s, suggests a recent analysis of the coronavirus cases issued by the regional Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) branch in Banská Bystrica.

The number of positive individuals per 100,000 inhabitants in each standard age group by gender. (Source: Public Health Authority)

Regional hygienists recorded 1,526 positive COVID-19 cases out of 73,422 tests that were carried out in August. Up to 54 percent of people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

“40 new positive cases a day were uncovered on average,” the report reads.

Most cases from Ukraine

Most cases were reported in Bratislava Region (346), Trenčín Region (306), and Trnava Region (244), the report suggests.

The number of positive coronavirus cases has been growing mostly because people returned from abroad, with some bringing the infection to companies, medical facilities, families, camps, and mass events. The report also mentioned weddings and family celebrations as places where the infection spread.

The number of positive cases recalculated per 100,000 inhabitants of each region. (Source: Public Health Authority)

As many as 416 positive cases were imported from 42 different countries in August, mostly from Ukraine (137), Croatia (58) and the Czech Republic (54).

Contact tracing continues

Hygienists in regions continue tracing the contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19. For example, they managed to trace 9,321 people in August. Simultaneously, they are monitoring people returning from high-risk countries.

“An average of 2,900 people are reported in this way every week,” the ÚVZ said.

By the end of August, 3,717 cases were registered in the Epidemiological Information System, of which 2,474 have recovered and 37 have died.

