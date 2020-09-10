Covid affected the distribution of foreign press in Slovakia

The largest distributor terminated its activities before the summer.

Situated in the very centre of Bratislava, a small shop on Sedlárska Street used to accommodate those seeking foreign newspapers like The New York Times, The Financial Times, Die Welt or Le Monde.

However, it has recently closed down after the largest distributor of foreign press in the country, Interpress Slovakia, announced the termination of its business and the start of liquidation after nearly 30 years on the market.

No foreign press in some bookstores

10. Sep 2020 at 17:23 | Radka Minarechová