Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Liptovský Mikuláš has its first mural

The inspiration was a 1951 poster.

Liptovský Mikuláš, a town between the mountainsLiptovský Mikuláš, a town between the mountains (Source: visitliptov.sk)

A mural with a mountain theme welcomes tourists to Liptovský Mikuláš. It is a great painting near the frequented road that introduced Liptovský Mikuláš as a town between the mountains.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

“The painting decorates the building at Garbiarska Street on the frequented road in our town,” said mayor Ján Blcháč, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The inspiration was a poster from 1951. It is on a wall of 68 square metres.

“Visual pollution was often the theme of past years, that’s why we are happy we contributed and emphasised the character of Liptovský Mikuláš,” said Darina Bartková, head of Regional Tourism Organisation Liptov, as quoted by TASR. “Liptov would never be as successful with tourists if the natural surroundings had not been combined with attractions that offer activities the whole year.”

(Source: visitliptov.sk)
New murals in Prievidza will transport its inhabitants to the past Read more 

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

17. Sep 2020 at 11:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

I always feel like a foreigner but Slovakia is my home, says expat photographer

The Dutch-born photographer and activist co-founded Dobrý Trh and helped create an active community of neighbours.

Illah van Oijen

Weddings will be limited to 100 people

Fines for violating the rules will differ for green and red regions.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia has a draft plan for spending billions from the EU recovery fund

The plan is divided into eight sections, here is what is says.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO).

UPDATED: Mobility week kicks off with travel discounts and various campaigns

Car transport is used the most, but its share is lower than in the rest of EU.

The new app will make travelling in Bratislava and its vicinity easier.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)