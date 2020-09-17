Liptovský Mikuláš has its first mural

The inspiration was a 1951 poster.

A mural with a mountain theme welcomes tourists to Liptovský Mikuláš. It is a great painting near the frequented road that introduced Liptovský Mikuláš as a town between the mountains.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

“The painting decorates the building at Garbiarska Street on the frequented road in our town,” said mayor Ján Blcháč, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The inspiration was a poster from 1951. It is on a wall of 68 square metres.

“Visual pollution was often the theme of past years, that’s why we are happy we contributed and emphasised the character of Liptovský Mikuláš,” said Darina Bartková, head of Regional Tourism Organisation Liptov, as quoted by TASR. “Liptov would never be as successful with tourists if the natural surroundings had not been combined with attractions that offer activities the whole year.”

(Source: visitliptov.sk)

New murals in Prievidza will transport its inhabitants to the past Read more

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

17. Sep 2020 at 11:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff