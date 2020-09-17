Liptovský Mikuláš has its first mural

A mural with a mountain theme welcomes tourists to Liptovský Mikuláš. It is a great painting near the frequented road that introduced Liptovský Mikuláš as a town between the mountains.
Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.
“The painting decorates the building at Garbiarska Street on the frequented road in our town,” said mayor Ján Blcháč, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
The inspiration was a poster from 1951. It is on a wall of 68 square metres.
“Visual pollution was often the theme of past years, that’s why we are happy we contributed and emphasised the character of Liptovský Mikuláš,” said Darina Bartková, head of Regional Tourism Organisation Liptov, as quoted by TASR. “Liptov would never be as successful with tourists if the natural surroundings had not been combined with attractions that offer activities the whole year.”
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
17. Sep 2020 at 11:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff