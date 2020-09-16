Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Podcast guide: All you need to know about [fjúžn] 2020

Many fjúžn festival events, including the Umbrella March, are planned in Bratislava despite pandemic restrictions.

People take part in the Umbrella March in Bratislava in mid-June 2019.People take part in the Umbrella March in Bratislava in mid-June 2019. (Source: Anna Fay)

Bratislava will again shine a light on foreigners living in Slovakia thanks to the [fjúžn] festival, which takes place in the capital for the fifteenth time.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of events, including the Umbrella March and Humans of [fjúžn], scheduled. However, restrictions will affect the capacity of the festival. What should you expect and what should you get ready for?

Nina Galanská and Kristína Hamárová of Milan Šimečka Foundation will walk you through the programme of the festival, which starts on September the 18th and ends on the 26th.

Listen to the podcast:

Listen and download: You can listen to our 'Spectacular Slovakia' podcast on your device viaApple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | SoundCloud | Podbean. Don't forget to download an episode of the podcast in case you would like to listen to it offline.

16. Sep 2020 at 8:06  | Peter Dlhopolec

