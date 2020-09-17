Coronavirus does not stop volunteering activities

The Naše Mesto event will take place, but with certain limitations.

This year's motto: I have a heart on the right place. (Source: Pontis Foundation)

Spotting people wearing the same T-shirts in various towns and cities across Slovakia has become a common thing in the past few years.

This year will be no exception as hundreds of volunteers plan to attend the largest corporate volunteering event in the country, Naše Mesto (Our Town), organised by the Pontis Foundation. More than 3,500 people have enrolled for the event, which will take place on September 18.

This year's motto is "I have a heart in the right place".

Although Naše Mesto has not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been affected. For example, the activities in nursing homes and in the interior of kindergartens and schools have been cancelled. In the case of bad weather, the exterior activities will not be moved inside, but will be postponed to September 25.

Also, the participants will have to follow strict hygienic measures.

17. Sep 2020 at 17:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff