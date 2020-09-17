Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Coronavirus does not stop volunteering activities

The Naše Mesto event will take place, but with certain limitations.

This year's motto: I have a heart on the right place.This year's motto: I have a heart on the right place. (Source: Pontis Foundation)

Spotting people wearing the same T-shirts in various towns and cities across Slovakia has become a common thing in the past few years.

This year will be no exception as hundreds of volunteers plan to attend the largest corporate volunteering event in the country, Naše Mesto (Our Town), organised by the Pontis Foundation. More than 3,500 people have enrolled for the event, which will take place on September 18.

This year's motto is "I have a heart in the right place".

Although Naše Mesto has not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been affected. For example, the activities in nursing homes and in the interior of kindergartens and schools have been cancelled. In the case of bad weather, the exterior activities will not be moved inside, but will be postponed to September 25.

Also, the participants will have to follow strict hygienic measures.

17. Sep 2020 at 17:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Personal data in danger and a lack of trust in foreigners

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Most Slovaks do not want their children to marry foreigners, poll shows

Half of the respondents in the latest Focus survey, 50.1 percent, believe foreigners in Slovakia cannot be trusted.

Most people who do not know any foreigner living in Slovakia personally reside in the Banská Bystrica Region, 54.6 percent, a new Focus survey for Milan Šimečka Foundation has found.

I always feel like a foreigner but Slovakia is my home

The Dutch-born photographer and activist co-founded Dobrý Trh and helped create an active community of neighbours.

Illah van Oijen

Weddings will be limited to 100 people

Fines for violating the rules will differ for green and red regions.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)