Tip for a trip: Lietava castle, a gem near Žilina

It is one of the largest ruins in Slovakia.

The Žilina Region is a fascinating place for tourists and any visit to the area will be enhanced by our Žilina travel guide. One attraction not to be missed is Castle Lietava, one of the largest ruins in Slovakia. The beginnings of the castle are connected with the end of the 13th century.

The castle foundations are made up of a cylindrical tower which today is preserved up to a height of 14 metres. To the east of the tower lies a palace and a chapel.

The last important landlord living in Lietava at the beginning of the 17th century was the Hungarian Palatine George Thurzo.

The starting point is either from the parking lot in Lietava Majer or from Lietavská Svinná. It takes 35 or 40 minutes to get to the castle.

1. Oct 2020 at 18:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff