Tourists will find a new lookout platform near Prešov

The surroundings of Lipovce village near Prešov is known by several touristic-attractive places, such as Lačnovská Gorge, Kopytovská Valley, waterfalls, mineral streams, the accessible Zlá Diera (Bad Hole) Cave and others.
Only recently, a new lookout platform was built these surroundings. Tourists will find it on the forest route on the way to the Zlá Diera Cave.
About five minutes of walking from the cave there are two rocks, offering a mesmerising view of the surrounding countryside.
Platform for safe views
Now, there is also an inserted steel girder. It respects nature and increases the comfort and safety of the tourists who come to enjoy the view of the Lipovský Stream valley.
The lookout platform is called Srdiečko and it immediately became a popular spot for tourists who visit the locality between Bachureň and Branisko Hills.
The village paid for the platform from a government subsidy.
Wooden entrance gates were added, welcoming tourists to Lačnovský Canyon and Zlá Diera.
26. Sep 2020 at 9:30 | Michal Frank