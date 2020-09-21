Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The coronavirus crisis keeps reducing numbers of foreign workers

Ukrainians and Serbians create the most numerous groups.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)
Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

The coronavirus crisis has also impacted the number of foreign workers in Slovakia.

While in late February, there were 78,200 foreign nationals registered in the Slovak labour market. In late August, their number dropped to 73,300.

On the other hand, the number of foreigners working here increased by 68 compared with previous month, the SITA newswire reported, citing the data of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

Mostly Ukrainians and Serbians

The most numerous group of foreign workers comes from Ukraine. There were altogether 21,200 working in Slovakia in August, down by 153 compared with July.

Related articleFewer foreigners working in Slovakia Read more 

They are followed by Serbians, whose number dropped by 435 in August to 11,800.

From EU nationals, the most foreign workers come from Romania (8,000), the Czech Republic (6,000) and Hungary (5,000).

Western Slovakia dominates

More than one-quarter of foreigners worked in Bratislava and its five districts by the end of August, totalling 20,700.

The Trnava district follows with 7,200 foreigners working on its territory, while the labour office in Malacky reported 3,300 foreign workers.

On the other hand, only 10 foreign workers were registered by the labour office in Medzilaborce (Prešov Region) in late August.

Related articleCareer Guide: Exploring Slovak labour market trends and human resources in the wider EU context Read more 

21. Sep 2020 at 18:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Universities open, Matovič explains his wife's investments

Overview of news from Monday, September 21, 2020.

Technical University of Košice

PM Matovič defends his wife, accused of preferential treatment

He calls the reports an attempt to discredit him. Opposition parties ask for documents proving his claims.

PM Igor Matovič at September 19 press conference.

Czechia neither red nor green, and leaks all over

Situation in Slovakia is getting worse, authorities start taking measures, albeit reluctantly. Next Generation EU plan leaks.

Entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic through the border crossing in Holíč, western Slovakia.

Slovak police detain an internationally wanted criminal

The Foreigners’ Police revealed his passport was fake after checking the international database.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)