More than 2000-year-old fragments of ceramics and bones uncovered in Trenčín

The most precious findings are metal objects and two reliefs in the shape of human heads.

The underground of forest park Brezina revealed its secrets in 2020. During ongoing archaeological research in Čerešnový Sad, archaeologists uncovered many findings from various historic eras.

The oldest ones date back to the Iron Age. Trenčín Museum wants to exhibit found fragments from the Celtic sacrificial place at one of the exhibitions next year, regional daily My Trenčín reported.

Tens of thousands of fragments

Archaeological research in the forest park started on July 21 and is linked with the reconstruction of the access path to the recently finished reconstruction of the southern fortification of Trenčín Castle.

Experts dug two probes, one of which proved archaeologically-positive. It is at the crossroads near the stairs leading to Pamätník Umučených in Brezina.

“Geophysical researched captured a certain anomaly,” head of the research Juraj Malec said, as quoted by My Trenčín. “It was a moat dug into a more interesting thing – the sacrificial place from the Iron Age that is about 2200-year-old; it is about Celts,” he said.

The dug space gradually brings new findings; there are by estimation tens of thousands of fragments of the ceramics, thousands of small bones, and a large amount of broken Bronze glass and iron objects.

“As it is a sacrificial place, all objects went through some kind of heat,” Malec noted. “In the case of Bronze and glass things, they are often ingots and similar unidentified objects, but there are also objects which avoid this fate,” Malec said.

Work will continue

This sacrificial place is only the fifth to be discovered in Slovakia, which is why it's quite a rare finding.

“Any sacrificial place is a place, where people conducted certain activities based on religious rituals, which are not entirely known for us,” said archaeologist of Trenčín Museum Tomáš Michalík. “Celtic sacrificial places were spots where dead bodies were burnt and sometimes even subjects. It was a manifestation of the religious ideas,” the archaeologist said.

The most precious findings are metal objects and two reliefs in the shape of human heads. Trenčín Museum plans to present the objects to the public.

“In the collection of the museum are several findings from archaeological researches from this locality,” said Peter Martinisko, its director. “I assume that we will succeed in exhibiting some of the findings next year.”

Archaeologists predict they will make some discoveries, such as a burial site, near the castle too. The works will continue approximately until the end of October.

28. Sep 2020 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff