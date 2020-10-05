Rescue service introduces new rules to protect those hiking the hardest ferrata in Slovakia

During the past few weeks, the Mountain Rescue Service has had to repeatedly help people hiking the ferrata Skalka in Kremnica.
A substantial number of injuries have been reported since the new parts of the ferrata were opened, which range from E to F in difficulty. This makes it the hardest possible ferrata to climb in Slovakia.
The Mountain Rescue Service reported on Facebook that some climbers suffered from injuries caused by falling rocks or by the incorrect usage of climbing equipment. Others were exhausted and could not continue climbing so they called the rescue service to help them down.
Fines and whole-body ferrata set
Representatives of Kremnica met with Mountain Rescue Service workers to discuss how to prevent injuries on the ferrata.
Possible solutions include an information campaign, which will inform people how to be safe in the mountains. They also plan to share a video with instructions and information and fine those who behave irresponsibly on the ferreta.
Rescuers can sanction those who are not properly equipped with a ferrata set, for example. The service also recommends that hikers use whole-body ferrata sets on ferratas of E and F difficulty, where rescuers are called out most often.Mountain rescue service's new app allows tourists to call for help Read more
5. Oct 2020 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff