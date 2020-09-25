Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

TODAY IN SLOVAKIA

News digest: Slovakia's activists join the climate strike

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, September 25, 2020.

It's going to be a rainy weekend in Slovakia. It's going to be a rainy weekend in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia that happened on Friday, September 25, 2020. If you like Today in Slovakia digests, supporting our work and buy our online subscription. Thank you for being our reader.

Climate strike marked with a petition

The Global Climate Strike is on in Slovakia just like in the rest of the world today. No mass events or demonstrations are taking place. Instead, activists have launched an online petition to call on the government to decrease the amount of carbon Slovakia produces.

"We can grab some popcorn and passively watch the soil gradually degrade, wells dry out, and hope that the torrential rains followed by flooding will sort themselves out," said Michal Sabo of the Expres radio station, one of the founders of the initiative, as quoted by the Sme daily. "Or we can act logically and invest in prevention."

In their petition, activists demand that the parliament declares a state of climate emergency and that the government prepares laws and projects to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. To do that, the state should pass a strategy by 2021 on how to achieve carbon neutrality.

Coronavirus spreads fast

The number of newly reported infections exceeded 400 for the first time on Friday. New cases have been reported all around the country. Bratislava, Trnava, Trenčín, Orava and several of the easternmost parts are the most affected at the moment.

PM Igor Matovič reported the number 419 on his Facebook page before hygienists posted it in the official statistics with the comment "We have spoiled it for ourselves".

The pandemic commission, in session today, should come up with "brave protective measures," Matovič suggested.

Pandemic commission in session on Friday, September 25. Pandemic commission in session on Friday, September 25. (Source: Facebook of the Health Ministry)

In other news:

Also read on Spectator.sk:

25. Sep 2020 at 15:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Today in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

