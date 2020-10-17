Tip for trip: Ondrejisko or Borovniak? Both provide a view of Kráľova Hoľa

Ondrejisko is a massif in the southern part of the National Park Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise). Its highest peak, Borovniak, is 1,268 metres above sea level.

Borovniak is not listed on traditional tourist maps, but Ondrejisko is. This is confusing for many.

At Pod Ondrejiskom (Under Ondrejisko) tourists can find Ondrejisko by hiking towards Borovniak.

The top of Ondrejisko is marked with a wooden cross installed in June 2020 and three benches where visitors can sit back and soak in the gorgeous view of Kráľova Hoľa in the Low Tatras.

The shortest route to Ondrejisko is from the Besník saddle, where visitors can park their cars. Other starting points include the Dobšinská Ice Cave or the village Stratená.

17. Oct 2020 at 8:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff