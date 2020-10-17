Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tip for trip: Ondrejisko or Borovniak? Both provide a view of Kráľova Hoľa

Sit on the bench at the top of the hill.

(Source: TASR)

Ondrejisko is a massif in the southern part of the National Park Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise). Its highest peak, Borovniak, is 1,268 metres above sea level.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

Borovniak is not listed on traditional tourist maps, but Ondrejisko is. This is confusing for many.

At Pod Ondrejiskom (Under Ondrejisko) tourists can find Ondrejisko by hiking towards Borovniak.

The top of Ondrejisko is marked with a wooden cross installed in June 2020 and three benches where visitors can sit back and soak in the gorgeous view of Kráľova Hoľa in the Low Tatras.

The shortest route to Ondrejisko is from the Besník saddle, where visitors can park their cars. Other starting points include the Dobšinská Ice Cave or the village Stratená.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Brdárka Brdárka (Source: Peter Dobrovský)

17. Oct 2020 at 8:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The state prepares nationwide coronavirus testing

It should take place during two consecutive weekends.

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: No green districts left on the map of Slovakia

Read your overview of news from October 16, 2020.

He studies the key to understanding the universe. The top science prize goes to a physicist this year

Nobel Prize laureate Kip Thorne was the head of the international jury.

Fedor Šimkovic, laureate in the category Significant Personality of Slovak Science

Matovič leaves for EU summit without his sherpa

The decision came on the heels of a clash between the prime minister and his coalition partner.

Foreign Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus (SaS).
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)