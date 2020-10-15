Tip for a trip: Reconstructed castle Vígľaš

It is thought that the Crusaders built the castle in Vígľaš, central Slovakia, in the 13th century. The older name of the castle is Liget, which means the grove in Hungarian.
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
During the reign of Louis I of Hungary (1342-1382) and Sigismund of Luxembourg (1387 – 1437), it was a favourite of these monarchs.
The castle was a significant fortification, together with Zvolen, in protecting the central-Slovak mining towns from the advance of the Ottomans. It also protected the entrance to Zvolen from the east.
The castle burnt down several times during the uprisings. The last fire during WWII was almost fatal but the castle underwent reconstruction and has now been preserved.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
15. Oct 2020 at 18:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff