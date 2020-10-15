Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide:

Tip for a trip: Reconstructed castle Vígľaš

It used to be a favourite place of monarchs.

(Source: TASR)

It is thought that the Crusaders built the castle in Vígľaš, central Slovakia, in the 13th century. The older name of the castle is Liget, which means the grove in Hungarian.

During the reign of Louis I of Hungary (1342-1382) and Sigismund of Luxembourg (1387 – 1437), it was a favourite of these monarchs.

The castle was a significant fortification, together with Zvolen, in protecting the central-Slovak mining towns from the advance of the Ottomans. It also protected the entrance to Zvolen from the east.

The castle burnt down several times during the uprisings. The last fire during WWII was almost fatal but the castle underwent reconstruction and has now been preserved.

Vígľaš Castle Vígľaš Castle (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

15. Oct 2020 at 18:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

