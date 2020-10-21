Slovaks filmed drone video of the month

They take you to the top 30 places in Slovakia.

Thousands of videos are uploaded to the American website AirVūz, which specialises in drone videos.

The Slovak creators, going under the name Hike the World, were successful in creating a video about Slovakia that chosen as video of the month in September.

The Slovak landscapes captured by the couple from Hike the World beat out landscapes from Iceland, the Dolomites and Florence.

Hike the World presents the Top 30 places in Slovakia. The video shows Slovak nature, animals and castles. Some places are certainly familiar to you, but perhaps there are some of which you probably have not heard.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/vajIoVdWsLc

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Brdárka (Source: Peter Dobrovský)

21. Oct 2020 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff