Practice in hospitals continues for final year medical students, some are afraid

Many medical faculties test their students regularly.

With increasing numbers of people infected with the coronavirus, the number of infected doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff is also increasing. Hospitals around Slovakia are reporting dozens of infected medical staff.

Louis Pasteur University Hospital in Košice has been dealing with the problem since mid-October. The hospital temporarily suspended the practical education of medics and secondary health care schools students, its science, research and education director Peter Kizek informed on October 13.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí called on healthcare workers and students of the medical faculties of fifth and sixth years and students of nursing care and urgent medicine from the second year to apply and help at blanket wide testing that is planned in upcoming weekends. It is estimated they would need 20,000 such people.

Students of the final and sixth year of medical studies are still obliged to participate in practical education. Medical students of the English programme at the Faculty of Medicine at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University (UPJŠ) in Košice wrote The Slovak Spectator that this does not make them feel safe. More than fear of becoming infected themselves, they worry about infecting others.

“We are not doctors yet, we can do relatively little in the hospital, but still bring risk to ourselves and others alike,” Svetlana Rakowski, sixth year student, told The Slovak Spectator. She added that nobody wants to have students around who can barely help, especially since they do not speak Slovak.

Medical faculties, however, say that students have nothing to fear. Most of them test their students regularly and none permit students to work in COVID wards.

20. Oct 2020 at 16:09 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová