A step-by-step guide to nationwide testing

A step-by-step guide to testing. (Source: TSS)
28. Oct 2020 at 10:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff
Bring your ID and mask.
Here is what we know about the practicalities of the nationwide testing so far. Testing also applies to foreigners and diplomats in Slovakia.
