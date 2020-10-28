Who are the biggest corporate taxpayers?

Companies with German capital contribute to state coffers the most.

Income taxes and levies, either those paid by enterprises or their employees, make up a significant portion of state budget’s revenues. A closer look at data from 2019 show that companies with German capital keep contributing to the state budget the most, followed by those with Slovak capital.

“It pleases me that the contribution of Slovak companies increased more than those of companies with German capital when compared to the previous year,” said Renáta Bláhová of the tax and audit advisory company BMB Partners, when introducing the results of its annual TAXparency report.

28. Oct 2020 at 12:33 | Jana Liptáková