Board game explaining social distancing to children is available in three languages

Parents can download it for free.

An international group of scientists, teachers and popularisers of science created a board game about the spread of the coronavirus and the importance of maintaining distance during the pandemic. It is suitable for children older than 10.

Scientists from Slovakia also participated in the creation of the game. It was offered in schools in Austria and Germany in October for free. Mainly biology teachers were interested. Creators donated thousands of games within a few days.

The game is now available in Slovakia. Teachers of primary schools can order it for free and use it during biology or civics lessons. It is necessary to fill in the form at www.edub.sk/poplach.

Parents may download the game for free in PDF version and print it (English, German, Slovak) or order it via the crowdfunding campaign.

Better understanding

“Social distance and other measures will stay with us for a certain time,” said Barbora Trubenová, who cooperated on the game with scientists from the Max Planck Society in Germany and the Institute of Science and Technology in Austria.

“We think it is important that people understand the need for social distance and they observe it on their own and voluntarily. It is valid for all groups of inhabitants, including children,” she added.

She hopes that children will better understand why it is important to avoid crowded places these days and they follow social distancing rules better.

12. Nov 2020 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff