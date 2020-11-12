Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Board game explaining social distancing to children is available in three languages

Parents can download it for free.

(Source: Barbora Trubenová)

An international group of scientists, teachers and popularisers of science created a board game about the spread of the coronavirus and the importance of maintaining distance during the pandemic. It is suitable for children older than 10.

Scientists from Slovakia also participated in the creation of the game. It was offered in schools in Austria and Germany in October for free. Mainly biology teachers were interested. Creators donated thousands of games within a few days.

The game is now available in Slovakia. Teachers of primary schools can order it for free and use it during biology or civics lessons. It is necessary to fill in the form at www.edub.sk/poplach.

Parents may download the game for free in PDF version and print it (English, German, Slovak) or order it via the crowdfunding campaign.

Better understanding

“Social distance and other measures will stay with us for a certain time,” said Barbora Trubenová, who cooperated on the game with scientists from the Max Planck Society in Germany and the Institute of Science and Technology in Austria.

“We think it is important that people understand the need for social distance and they observe it on their own and voluntarily. It is valid for all groups of inhabitants, including children,” she added.

She hopes that children will better understand why it is important to avoid crowded places these days and they follow social distancing rules better.

12. Nov 2020 at 12:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM and disease experts clash over virus testing

Matovič rejects alternative to nationwide tests as epidemiologists claim lockdown is behind lower infection rate.

A year after a teacher died in Bratislava port, investigation is closer to the end

Autopsy did not confirm rape.

Gate to Bratislava port

Allocating money for state-run health insurer triggers another dispute in coalition

The decision has been opposed by analysts and private insurers too.

Want to open? You should test people, the prime minister suggests

Restaurants, fitness centres, swimming pools, schools and churches have been offered to participate in mass testing.

Many restaurants struggle as they are affected by stringent measures.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)