Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava is testing one of the longest trolley buses in the world

The vehicle might help to satisfy increasing demand for public transport.

Bratislava is testing a 24-metre double articulated trolley bus.Bratislava is testing a 24-metre double articulated trolley bus. (Source: Courtesy of DPB)

The Bratislava public transport company DPB recently tested an 18-metre hybrid trolleybus in the capital and now it is testing one of the longest trolley buses in the world.

“We plan to address the ever-increasing passenger demand on route 201 by deploying longer trolleybuses,” the company wrote on its website.

The new double articulated, 24-metre vehicles should replace the existing 19-metre articulated trolleybuses. The similarly long vehicles already run in Linz and several Swiss cities.

“As we do not yet have experience with such long, large-capacity vehicles in Bratislava, before announcing the tender for the purchase of new vehicles, we approached several manufacturers with a request for testing,” the company informed, adding that it is testing a vehicle provided for the purpose by the manufacturer who responded positively to the request.

The DPB will test various parameters of the vehicle. At first, it will examine street traffic, turns and the length of stops. It is also important to test the consumption of fuel by this large-capacity hybrid trolley bus in normal traffic, during charging while driving and while standing. The comparison with the 18-metre hybrid trolley bus, which DPB tested at the end of October, will also be interesting.

The tests will be performed exclusively without passengers.

9. Nov 2020 at 18:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

