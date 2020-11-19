Process innovations allow Slovak innovators to shine

Classical music may come as a surprising sound to hear when walking along the production line at the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, where the latest car models are being assembled. It is the sound the yellow intelligent mobile robots are emitting to signal people to clear the way for them. These automated guided vehicles making sure that the plant’s internal logistics run smoothly are one of the bestknown innovations developed by the Žilina-based technology company CEIT. After they were successfully tested and implemented in the Volkswagen Slovakia (VW SK) plant in the capital, this solution will be used in other plants of the group.
19. Nov 2020 at 16:52 | Jana Liptáková