Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Process innovations allow Slovak innovators to shine

Slovak-made innovations make their way to the world through transnational companies.

The CEIT’s automated guided vehicle in action at the Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava.The CEIT’s automated guided vehicle in action at the Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of VW Slovakia)

Classical music may come as a surprising sound to hear when walking along the production line at the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, where the latest car models are being assembled. It is the sound the yellow intelligent mobile robots are emitting to signal people to clear the way for them. These automated guided vehicles making sure that the plant’s internal logistics run smoothly are one of the bestknown innovations developed by the Žilina-based technology company CEIT. After they were successfully tested and implemented in the Volkswagen Slovakia (VW SK) plant in the capital, this solution will be used in other plants of the group.

19. Nov 2020 at 16:52  | Jana Liptáková

Theme: Automotive

Economics

