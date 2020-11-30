Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Traces of Celtic settlements discovered in Trnava

The planned park will open next year.

(Source: TASR)

A new urban space should be built in place of an abandoned playground on Halenárska street in Trnava.

Tourist finds ancient silver coins under an uprooted tree Read more 

Archaeologists looked at the land before the construction, leading to some surprising discoveries according to head archaeologist Andrej Žitňan. The team found traces of the Celtic settlement from the Lathenian era.

Several fragments of Celtic ceramics made on a potter’s wheel were discovered.

“Such a settlement was not confirmed in Trnava until now,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

(Source: TASR)

Park will open next year

The fragments will be sent to the site's research partner, the Western Slovakian Museum in Trnava.

More than 2000-year-old fragments of ceramics and bones uncovered in Trenčín Read more 

Through their research, archaeologists have captured objects from the Neolithic through the middle-ages including the Gothic Age. They have also researched Renaissance and Baroque buildings, along with the 18th, 19th and 20th-century reconstructions of buildings, Žitňan said.

Inhabitants should be able to use the park near the synagogue in the second half of 2021.

30. Nov 2020 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Archaeology

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Sulík’s party benefits from the dispute with PM Matovič

The Hlas party of former PM Pellegrini is rising, too.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (l) was charged by PM Igor Matovič (r) to purchase millions of antigen tests.

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus. Check out the 2020 investment highlights from Slovakia.

The visualisation of new Istropolis building

Better times ahead for the Calvary in Bratislava

The last preserved station was restored this summer.

The last preserved station of the Stations of the Cross in Bratislava

Everyone crossing the Slovak border should have a negative antigen test from December 7

A number of the infected with coronavirus will grow.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)