Traces of Celtic settlements discovered in Trnava

The planned park will open next year.

A new urban space should be built in place of an abandoned playground on Halenárska street in Trnava.

Archaeologists looked at the land before the construction, leading to some surprising discoveries according to head archaeologist Andrej Žitňan. The team found traces of the Celtic settlement from the Lathenian era.

Several fragments of Celtic ceramics made on a potter’s wheel were discovered.

“Such a settlement was not confirmed in Trnava until now,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

(Source: TASR)

Park will open next year

The fragments will be sent to the site's research partner, the Western Slovakian Museum in Trnava.

Through their research, archaeologists have captured objects from the Neolithic through the middle-ages including the Gothic Age. They have also researched Renaissance and Baroque buildings, along with the 18th, 19th and 20th-century reconstructions of buildings, Žitňan said.

Inhabitants should be able to use the park near the synagogue in the second half of 2021.

30. Nov 2020 at 11:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff