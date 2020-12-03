Five tips for enjoyable late autumn walks around Trnava

Stay in the town or explore the nearby villages.

Trnava and its surroundings are ideal for people who like to wander through historical streets, just relax, or enjoy the beauty of nature.

Here are the five most beautiful walks in Trnava and its surroundings, where you can take your family, partner, or friends or explore on your own. If you want more tips, be sure to check our Trnava region travel guide.

Malý Rím (Little Rome)

The historic centre of Trnava is known as Little Rome due to the sheer number of churches within its walls. Take some time to meander down Main Street, Halenárska or Kapitulská Street and see the sights.

Enjoy the atmosphere of the lighting on the Trnava town walls at Michalská street or at Bernolákova gate and be sure to explore the small park of Bela IV and the small side streets that emphasise the medievel character of the town.

Little Rome has the best atmosphere during Advent when everything is lit by hundreds of small lights.

Precious Kamenný Mlyn

Kamenný Mlyn is also known as Kamenáč. You can reach it by car or on foot from Trnava. It is a problem-free, safe walk for children or with a pushchair.

The reward is the beautiful environment of the protected compound. The stone mill is surrounded by bottomland forest, which is very precious, as little remains in Europe.

There is an educative path that informs about the importance of wetlands and the home of precious bird species.

Štrky

At the edge of Trnava is a locality where inhabitants often go for a walk. You can walk around the lake, resting on a bench as you go. There is an educative path lined with houses for birds and bats and shelters for insects.

Dolná Krupá

The village of Dolná Krupá near Trnava, has a popular manor house. It became well-known not only thanks to the pink countess Mária Henrieta Choteková but also Ludwig van Beethoven who composed the Moonlight Sonata here.

Behind the manor house is a park which is open every day from 8:00 until 20:00. Next door it is possible to visit Villa Apimed and taste local mead inspired by the pink Countess.

Park in Dolná Krupá (Source: Trnava Tourism)

Smolenice

The village of Smolenice is only 20 kilometres away from Trnava. In the village there is a castle and also a museum. The surrounding forests are perfect for winter walks.

The small Carpathians near Smolenice hide the vast fortification Molpír from the 6th century where an educative path leads visitors through the terrain. It also provides perfect views of Smolenice castle.

Smolenice (Source: Trnava Tourism)

3. Dec 2020 at 17:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff