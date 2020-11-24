Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tugboat in Bratislava probably crashed and then sank

The cause of the accident is not officially known yet.

(Source: Transport Ministry)

The 23-metre-long and nine-metre-wide tugboat Wallsee sank in the Bratislava port on November 20. The company to which it belonged is now trying to figure out how to get it out of the water.

The cause of the accident is not officially known yet, but the most probable reason is that the boat crashed into a jetty that regulates the stream under the surface, the Sme daily reported.

“We have to provide a crane that will be able to pull it out,” said Ján Dubiš, director of JDK Ship Service company owns of the boat, as quoted by Sme. “We have already addressed a Czech company.”

He did not want to comment on the case as it is currently being investigated by police and the inspectorate.

The boat sank while leaving the port where it had been repaired. The captain and a crew member jumped into the water and rescuers helped them. Both ended up in hospital, suffering from hypothermia.

Oil leaked after the accident, and firefighters were called to eliminate the ecological crash, Sme wrote.

Post by minzp.sk.

24. Nov 2020 at 18:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia to spend three Advent weekends with testing. President wants it to be voluntary

Seven candidates for the general prosecutor post approved. Acting general prosecutor steps down.

Installation of Christmas tree in Trnava

Who was behind the sale of one of the biggest banks in Slovakia

The largest law firms were involved in several innovative projects, too.

UK nationals in Slovakia advised to take action as end of transition period nears

UK Nationals should check the British Embassy's "Living in Guide" for the most up-to-date information.

Illustrative stock photo

Three rounds of testing should take place before Christmas

The first round will be nationwide and should take place in two weeks.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)