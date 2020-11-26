Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Pass a Slovak language dictation so you can work with foreigners

The draft migration policy proposal is out. Where does a foreigner find the official, certified list of cultural realities and traditions they are supposed to respect?

Foreigners' Police always comes up in coversations about migration and integration.Foreigners' Police always comes up in coversations about migration and integration. (Source: Sme)

When I read the 16-page document called “The Migration Policy of the Slovak Republic Until 2025” last night I thought of a powerful quote to use in the opening of this text.

The document is undergoing an interdepartmental review at the moment – meaning various stakeholders in the area of migration can comment on the text drafted by the Interior Ministry before it is submitted to the cabinet. Don’t hurry looking for it, because it is not available in foreign languages, and I can bet no foreigner was involved in designing it.

My initial pick for the opening quote: “The Slovak Republic adheres to the integration model, which is based, in addition to complying with Slovak legislation, also on respecting the cultural realities, language and traditions of the Slovak Republic.”

I wanted to ask where do I find the official, certified list of cultural realities and traditions I am supposed to respect? My ancestors gave you bryndza and I declare Romania defeated by Slovakia when it comes to the number of high ranking police officers, prosecutors and judges under investigation at once for corruption, abuse of power and masterminding and supporting an organised criminal group. So what else do you want from me?

26. Nov 2020 at 7:00  | Anca Dragu

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

