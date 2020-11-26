Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

From COVID-19 miracle to apparent resignation to death and dying

The natural reflex of all failed politicians – and their uncritical fan clubs – is to point to cultural or geographical differences between “us” and “them”.

The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Juraj Mesík, M.D., is a global challenges and risks analyst

“With the novel coronavirus pandemic … gearing up for a “kill en masse” programme, there is a brief respite to reflect on what has happened and prepare for what has yet to come.” These were the opening lines of an article I wrote about Slovakia’s COVID-19 miracle published by The Slovak Spectator on June 18.

Back then, Slovakia was the most successful country in Europe in terms of avoiding deaths due to the pandemic, and belonged to an elite group of the most successful countries worldwide. I conclude: “If Slovakia has had five deaths per one million inhabitants so far, surely other European countries could have done that as well”.

Five short months later, the figures are radically different: with 1.4 million known victims globally, more than 260,000 deaths in the United States and the number of dead in the European Union nearing 250,000, those June figures feel like soft spring leaves. From a regional perspective, 700 COVID deaths (or 130 per million) officially declared by Slovak authorities may still look excellent, if compared to almost 2,500 (270/M) deaths in Austria, 14,000 (370/M) in Poland, 4,000 (410/M) in Hungary and 7,300 (almost 700/M) in the Czech Republic.

We know the real numbers are much higher than reported. Excess mortality data leaked in Poland suggest that the difference there may be three-fold and, in the case of Russia, even six-fold. Yet even 700 prematurely dead Slovaks are several hundred too many. How can we be so sure?

26. Nov 2020 at 17:00  | Juraj Mesík

