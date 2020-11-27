Everyone crossing the Slovak border should have a negative antigen test from December 7

A number of the infected with coronavirus will grow.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is getting worse, Health Minister Marek Krajčí said at his weekly coronavirus stats press conference on November 27. He also announced that negative results of rapid tests will be required when crossing the border to Slovakia.

“The number of those infected with the new coronavirus will grow,” Krajčí cited his ministry forecasts. Yet Slovakia still has the best epidemiological situation compared to its neighbours, Krajčí said.

Slovakia has probably increased its reproduction number from 0.9 to 1. The minister explained that the measures that were imposed in Slovakia in October were really effective but these are not valid anymore.

“Any measure is effective for only two or three weeks,” said infectologist Pavol Jarčuška at the press conference.

The average number of patients with the COVID-19 disease is 30 cases per day. The situation in the hospitals is better, Krajčí said, but no significant decrease in the patients is visible.

"The most serious situations are in the Prešov and Žilina regions," he said.

“There is no space for another lifting of measures,” said Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas. Restaurants will probably remain closed until the end of the year.

Test required to cross borders

A new requirement will be added for those crossing the borders to Slovakia who are currently making use of the exceptions that apply.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more

Generally, a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours is required of those who arrive in Slovakia. But there are lots of exceptions, including cross-border commuters, students and other workers. They could cross without holding a negative test.

From December 7, all those with exceptions will be required to provide a negative result for an antigen test, no older than two weeks.

More possibilities to get tested and vaccine plans

The Health Ministry will open more antigen testing sites in the upcoming days, the minister pledged. He would like everyone to get tested regularly, especially those who feel sick.

The ministry is also preparing for the distribution of the first vaccines. The first batch will be administered to health care workers and other people who work in health care facilities.

People working in critical infrastructure and seniors older than 65 will come next. Everyone else should get their turn in the spring of 2021, the infectologist estimated.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

27. Nov 2020 at 16:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff