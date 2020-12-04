Items in shopping cart: View
Health Ministry gearing up for COVID vaccines

Mass campaign planned to get people to take jab.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

Since the start of COVID-19 outbreaks around the world earlier this year, experts and the public alike have been eagerly following the development of a vaccine that could put an end to the pandemic.

The last few weeks have seen a flurry of news on vaccine development with three major vaccine projects announcing trial results and applying to regulators for their use in the US and Europe.

The UK this week became the first country in the western world to give the green light for the use of a Covid vaccine as regulators approved pharma giant Pfizer and biotechnology firm BioNTech’s vaccine.

It is also thought likely that vaccine, and possibly another from biotechnology firm Moderna, could be available before the end of the year in the US, while Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are seeking approval of their vaccines in Europe.

Other countries, including Slovakia, are now drawing up plans to vaccinate their own populations.

“Vaccination could have a significant impact on, and change the whole development, of the coronavirus pandemic,” chief hygienist Ján Mikas told media on December 1.

No vaccine expected before 2021

4. Dec 2020 at 9:06  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

