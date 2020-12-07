Well-known chef opened new restaurant in London and chose wines from Slovakia

The Financial Times has written about the winery.

Chef Santiago Lastra opened his restaurant KOL near Marble Arch in London and chose four wines from Slobodné Vinárstvo, a winery near Hlohovec, as his house wine.

“We consider it to be a huge success of Slovak wineries in the world,” said winemakers of Slobodné Vinárstvo.

Slobodné Vinárstvo is known in the world for its ecologically-grown wine and characteristic wines produced with original methods. Its orange wine Cutis Deviner 2016 was enlisted among the 30 best orange wines of the world by the magazine Decanter.

Santiago Lastra visited Slovakia several times. Slobodné Vinárstvo created the four wines: white La Pera, orange El Melón, rosé La Rosa and red El Corazon. All of them are possible to taste in KOL.

Linked to this event, the Financial Times wrote a story about orange wines where Slobodné vinárstvo was mentioned as the top leaders of these wines.

7. Dec 2020 at 11:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff