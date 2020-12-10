Archaeologists discover Bronze Celtic statue with golden eyes

The locality has never been systematically researched.

The Spiš Museum in Spišská Nová Ves has presented a significant discovery – Celtic Bronze statue, found in the village of Jánovce, near Poprad.

The museum conducted archaeological research in Jánovce in the location of Pod Hradiskom (Under the Hillfort) in spring and autumn of this year, explained archaeologist Mária Hudáková.

It is a locality known since the 19th century, but had not been systematically researched until now, she said.

The research revealed more than 800 objects from various eras, from prehistoric times to modern history. Most objects belong to the Lathenian era, overlapping with the Roman era.

“These are mostly Celtic coins, Bronze clips and other parts of clothing, products from clay, ceramics, wharve and glass beads and bracelets,” Hudáková said, as quoted by the TASR.

Statue with golden eyes

The most precious find is a Bronze statue that represents a naked man. It wears typical jewellery for that time – a neckerchief.

“The finding is unique with its realistic depiction and golden eyes,” archaeologist added.

The finds are stored in Spiš Museum in Spišská Nová Ves. They could be available for the public next year as part of a new exhibition.

Research at the locality will continue.

10. Dec 2020 at 12:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff