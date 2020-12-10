Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A huge debt and deficit, the threat of a Greek road. What is the new budget like?

The law of the year, made in uncertain times, brings several risks and lacks consolidation measures.

Finance Minister Eduard HegerFinance Minister Eduard Heger (Source: TASR)

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has confirmed that the budget is “a compromise of compromises”, while Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) described it as “a budget of rescue and responsibility”.

The most important law of the year was approved on December 9, after harsh criticism by the opposition, which slammed the government for massive indebtedness and high deficits.

One thing is sure: the budget was prepared in an extremely difficult economic situation when the entire world is struggling with the pandemic, which is why there are extensive passages economists find hard to read. The state will increase its debt at an unprecedented pace and continue spending money at the same time.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Dec 2020 at 12:19  | Jozef Tvardzík

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Equality only on paper. Migrants from third countries face many obstacles in Slovakia

Slovakia improved by two points in the migration index, but remains below average.

Illustrative stock photo

COVID-19 has let home office genie out of the bottle

Changes in the Labour Code reflect changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak

Parliament passed the law of the year. Public finances will remain in deficit for next three years

Experts say a plan to consolidate public finances during years to come is missing.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger, left, and PM Igor Matovič after the parliament approved the state budget for 2021 and general government budget for 2021-2023.

Slovakia still lacks better education for Roma and anti-discrimination legislation for LGBTI people

Though the country has made progress in several areas, some remain unresolved.

Moldava nad Bodvou
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)