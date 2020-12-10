A huge debt and deficit, the threat of a Greek road. What is the new budget like?

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has confirmed that the budget is “a compromise of compromises”, while Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) described it as “a budget of rescue and responsibility”.
The most important law of the year was approved on December 9, after harsh criticism by the opposition, which slammed the government for massive indebtedness and high deficits.
One thing is sure: the budget was prepared in an extremely difficult economic situation when the entire world is struggling with the pandemic, which is why there are extensive passages economists find hard to read. The state will increase its debt at an unprecedented pace and continue spending money at the same time.
10. Dec 2020 at 12:19 | Jozef Tvardzík