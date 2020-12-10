Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovaks miss the sea and nature during the pandemic the most

Many Slovaks stayed home in the summer because of limited possibilities for travelling abroad.

People in Slovakia miss the sea and nature the most during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, when travel options are limited and various measures are in place.

As many as 58 percent of respondents chose this option in a poll, carried out for the Kiwi.com website, focused on how the pandemic has transformed travelling.

At the same time, 40 percent of respondents said they cannot find a replacement for travel experience, while about 30 percent of Slovaks complain about the of absence of visits to exotic places. People miss foreign cuisine the least.

Slovaks usually travelled to European destinations that were considered safe.

“Our data show that people mostly booked flights to Italy, Greece and Spain,” said Eliška Dočkalová of Kiwi.com, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Many stayed home and are planning future journeys

Many people in Slovakia stayed at home this summer. As many as eight in 10 Slovaks travelled across the country, according to the poll.

One-third of them stated limited possibilities to travel abroad as reason.

Half the respondents found their own alternative to travelling, like reading books, watching films, visiting popular destinations online and studying new languages.

Slovaks are already planning their future journeys, the poll suggests. More than half of the respondents would like to visit destinations where they have not been. Only one-quarter said they would probably return to a destination they already know.

The poll was conducted by the STEM/MARK agency in October 2020 on 1,012 respondents who travelled at least twice abroad in last five years.

10. Dec 2020 at 11:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

