US Embassy awards three Slovaks for pursuing human rights

A judge, a journalist and a Holocaust survivor receive awards.

The US Embassy has awarded three Slovak personalities on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. Eva Mosnáková, Monika Tódová and Jaroslav Macek each received an award for their extraordinary contribution to pursuing human rights and transparency. This is the ninth year of the award.

“Support of universal shared values such as human rights and the rule of law around the world is one of the main priorities of the American cabinet,” said Ambassador Bridget Brink. “In this attempt, we remain strong partners with Slovakia. No country, including mine, has perfect results in upholding human rights but we do everything that we can help each other,” she added.

Preventing return of far-right

Eva Mosnáková and Bridget Brinka (Source: )

A Holocaust survivor, 90-year-old Eva Mosnáková was awarded the Human Rights Award for sharing her story and helping her co-citizens to build a more tolerant and inclusive future.

Mosnáková spent her life re-telling her powerful story and her experiences in an attempt to prevent the repeated growth of far-right extremism, contributed to building a tolerant society and sought the prevention of the repeat of the tragic mistakes of the past.

She travelled Slovakia with the initiative Forgotten Slovakia to tell students in secondary schools about extremism, totalitarian regimes and the persecution she experienced during WWII.

Revealing Kočner’s ties

Investigative journalist Monika Tódová of Denník N received the prize for Woman of Courage for her tireless attempt to reveal corruption in the top positions of the state and defending the freedom of the press.

Monika Tódová and Bridget Brink (Source: )

She belongs amongst journalists who set the trends and pursue accurate and informative journalism in such sensitive cases as the investigation of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

“Tódová was among first to demonstrate the connection between the criminal activities of Marian Kočner with high-ranked representatives of Slovak politics, the executive and the judiciary. She also revealed many other cases and connections,” the statement reads.

She was pursued by a criminal group that may have collected information about her and became a target of the disinformation media in Slovakia who called her an enemy of the state. She has had to bear many threats.

Judge as symbol of transparency

Chair of the District Court in Žilina, Jaroslav Macek, was awarded the annual Ján Kuciak Transparency Award for pursuing transparency when trading with the state and for his aid to the public when enforcing the responsibility of state representatives.

Jaroslav Macek and Bridget Brink (Source: )

The court oversees a unique Slovak tool for ensuring transparency, the register of partners in the public sector. Judge Macek and his colleague verify the end-users of the benefits of companies trading with the state in order to prevent conflicts of interest, nepotism and corruption.

“The relentless search of the Žilina court for records of actual ownership and their honest verification has brought the Slovak public a significant degree of transparency and the ability to require elected representatives to draw up accounts,” the statement by the embassy reads.

Many dubious companies chose to leave the register and the possibility of trading with the state rather than reveal their true ownership structure.

Judge Macek is also a representative of transparency who was heard in the public discourse. His courage, professional life and his hunt for justice are an example and contribute to trust in time when it is threatened because of many Slovak judges who face serious charges of criminal activities.

11. Dec 2020 at 17:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff