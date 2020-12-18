Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

What are the favourite Slovak names for babies?

There are also some unusual ones.

(Source: Unsplash)

Names that were most often given to Slovak girls in 2020 are Ema, Sofia and Nina. For boys, it is Jakub, Samuel and Michal.

While Jakub defended its position from the last year, Ema defeated last year’s winner Sofia. The names Tamara, Laura and Michaela were removed from top 10 for girls. Boy names remained the same but their position changed.

(Source: Interior Ministry)

These names have been popular in Slovakia for several years now. However, in the whole Slovak population, the names Peter, Ján and Jozef are most popular. Among women, the most popular are Mária, Anna and Zuzana.

As in the previous years, there have also been babies given unusual names. For girls these included Hermiona, Šeherezáda, Kleopatra, Andromeda, Perpetua, Ariel, Fabiola and Infinity. For Boys Achille, Kassandros, Melody, Mustafa, Neymar, Rolex, but also Vladan and Vieroslav were chosen.

(Source: Interior Ministry)

The law regulating names and surnames allows for a maximum of three names. It is not possible to use something pejorative or a nickname. Nor is it possible to call a man by a woman’s name and vice-versa.

Ová and out: Slovak women dropping female suffix from surnames Read more 

If a parent wants to give a child a foreign name, it has to be used in accordance with the tradition of the state where the name is common. This should be confirmed at the registry office by the parent of the child with confirmation from the embassy of the given state.

Official Slovak names can be found at this link for the Culture Ministry.

18. Dec 2020 at 16:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: PM has COVID and vaccine expected over Christmas

Epidemic the worst so far in Slovakia. Government to roll out COVID vaccination programme in a few days. Police will be checking on curfew.

PM Igor Matovič attended an EU summit in Brussels one week before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

One village, one type of embroidery. A book-like box unveils 100 distinct Slovak designs

Designer Tomáš Kompaník travelled around Slovakia to collect stories and designs for his second book.

Mária from Liptovská Teplička wears her traditional costume daily. Also, she embroiders, sings and writes her own folk songs.

Sulík's party more popular than prime minister's OĽaNO

Hlas would win election in December.

Parliament

Police press charges against former minister Žiga

He has been charged with bribery.

Peter Žiga
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)