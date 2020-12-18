What are the favourite Slovak names for babies?

There are also some unusual ones.

Names that were most often given to Slovak girls in 2020 are Ema, Sofia and Nina. For boys, it is Jakub, Samuel and Michal.

While Jakub defended its position from the last year, Ema defeated last year’s winner Sofia. The names Tamara, Laura and Michaela were removed from top 10 for girls. Boy names remained the same but their position changed.

These names have been popular in Slovakia for several years now. However, in the whole Slovak population, the names Peter, Ján and Jozef are most popular. Among women, the most popular are Mária, Anna and Zuzana.

As in the previous years, there have also been babies given unusual names. For girls these included Hermiona, Šeherezáda, Kleopatra, Andromeda, Perpetua, Ariel, Fabiola and Infinity. For Boys Achille, Kassandros, Melody, Mustafa, Neymar, Rolex, but also Vladan and Vieroslav were chosen.

The law regulating names and surnames allows for a maximum of three names. It is not possible to use something pejorative or a nickname. Nor is it possible to call a man by a woman’s name and vice-versa.

If a parent wants to give a child a foreign name, it has to be used in accordance with the tradition of the state where the name is common. This should be confirmed at the registry office by the parent of the child with confirmation from the embassy of the given state.

Official Slovak names can be found at this link for the Culture Ministry.

18. Dec 2020 at 16:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff