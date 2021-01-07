Bystrô waterfall in central Slovakia is a favourite spot for tourists in winter

There is a 2.5-kilometre-long educational path starting at the bus stop in Bystré Vrátka.

The Bystrô waterfall, which breaks the flow of the Bystré stream in central Slovakia, close to the town of Zvolen, attracts many visitors even in the winter.

This national natural monument is the biggest waterfall in the western Carpathians, with a rock wall that exceeds a height of 23 metres.

The hike towards it is easy, so families with children will manage.

The starting point is Hriňová. The waterfall is located on the southern slopes of Poľana, on the upper stream of the Bystré.

There is a 2.5-kilometre-long educational path starting at the bus stop in Bystré Vrátka.

Winter equipment recommended

The terrain can be slippery and dangerous. Tourists who have have appropriate winter equipment, such as climbing irons, should use it.

Close to the waterfall, the route changes to a steep slope.

The gurgling of the Bystré guides hikers along the whole route of the hike. The thunder of the waterfall suggests an arrival at the finish.

Wild and beautiful: Mount Poľana Read more

There is a ladder secured with chains near the fall and it is possible to climb to its upper part and an opportunity to rest. The route then continues to Poľana or Javorinka.

It is also possible to start the hike at chalet Poľana which leads to a slightly shorter route.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Ruská Bystrá (Source: Tomáš Hulík)

7. Jan 2021 at 18:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff