Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bystrô waterfall in central Slovakia is a favourite spot for tourists in winter

There is a 2.5-kilometre-long educational path starting at the bus stop in Bystré Vrátka.

(Source: TASR)
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. (Source: )

The Bystrô waterfall, which breaks the flow of the Bystré stream in central Slovakia, close to the town of Zvolen, attracts many visitors even in the winter.

This national natural monument is the biggest waterfall in the western Carpathians, with a rock wall that exceeds a height of 23 metres.

The hike towards it is easy, so families with children will manage.

The starting point is Hriňová. The waterfall is located on the southern slopes of Poľana, on the upper stream of the Bystré.

There is a 2.5-kilometre-long educational path starting at the bus stop in Bystré Vrátka.

Winter equipment recommended

The terrain can be slippery and dangerous. Tourists who have have appropriate winter equipment, such as climbing irons, should use it.

Close to the waterfall, the route changes to a steep slope.

The gurgling of the Bystré guides hikers along the whole route of the hike. The thunder of the waterfall suggests an arrival at the finish.

Wild and beautiful: Mount Poľana Read more 

There is a ladder secured with chains near the fall and it is possible to climb to its upper part and an opportunity to rest. The route then continues to Poľana or Javorinka.

It is also possible to start the hike at chalet Poľana which leads to a slightly shorter route.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Ruská Bystrá Ruská Bystrá (Source: Tomáš Hulík)

7. Jan 2021 at 18:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Funeral preparations and concerns over violence in America

The police say they will be stricter when checking adherence to measures. Haščák released from custody. Another candidate for the top Special Prosecutor post steps forward.

Shoe repair shops will be allowed to open as of Monday, January 11.

Fears over abuse of ex-police chief’s legacy lead to greater precautions

Police will be checking funeral-goers for negative COVID-19 tests.

Milan Lučanský

Be vigilant, Slovakia

An American expat's thoughts on the storming of the Capitol.

COVID-19 shaves off Bratislava budget for 2021

The city continues to build new transport infrastructure and rental housing as well as revitalise public spaces.

One of plans of Bratislava city council is to continue on extension of teh tram track in Petržalka.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)