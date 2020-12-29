Items in shopping cart: View
Cabinet prolongs the national emergency by 40 days

Restrictions will remain in place until January 10.

The cabinet approved the prolongation of the national emergency by 40 days at its December 29 session.

As a result, the restrictions currently in place, including the curfew, will be applied until January 10.

The national emergency was declared on October 1 and was to end today, on December 29. The change enabling its extension was approved by the parliament on December 28. The extension was necessary given the current unfavourable coronavirus situation and the existence of its new mutation, the Government's Office explained.

At the same time, the cabinet called on people to be careful during New Year's Eve celebrations and recommended that celebrants spend the night in their small family bubbles.

Apart from prolonging the national emergency, the cabinet approved a regulation enabling the calling of outpatient doctors, mostly specialists, to help in hospitals in the case of mobilisation, and the deployment of up to 1,500 soldiers to help the police patrol the borders and ensure public order.

29. Dec 2020 at 18:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

