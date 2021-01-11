Pursuing green thinking

Companies operating in Slovakia are taking on ever more green projects.

Climate change and the impact humankind has on the environment also affects companies operating in Slovakia. As a result, some companies are either implementing and further developing the initiatives of their parent companies or coming up with their own green solutions.

Advancing the Zero Waste initiative

Velux Slovensko, a member of the international Velux group producing roof windows, is an example of a company whose employees have advanced a project implemented within their Zero Waste corporate strategy. The goal of this strategy is to achieve zero-waste production.

“During the time being we have managed to utilise 97 percent of waste from production,” Ondřej Boreš, public affairs manager at Velux Slovensko and Velux Česká Republika, told The Slovak Spectator.

The Velux plant in Partizánske utilises 97 percent of waste from production. (Source: Courtesy of Velux Slovensko)

11. Jan 2021 at 11:31 | Jana Liptáková