Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Snow has arrived to Bratislava

Check out our gallery.

(Source: Ján Pallo)

The first snow of this winter has arrived to the Slovak capital.

Wander through the snowy Old Town with us by checking out our gallery.

13. Jan 2021 at 11:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

