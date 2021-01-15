The wolf will become a year-long protected animal as law stops trophy-hunters

Quotas for the hunting of wolves used to cause conflicts between ministries every year.

The wolf will now definitely be a year-long protected animal in Slovakia.

There has been an ongoing dispute proceeding over this between the Environment Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry. On January 7, the agriculture department eventually unblocked the interdepartmental review of the Environment Ministry's ordinance, thus fulfilling the condition to allow the wolf to be a protected animal all year long.

“We call for the end to the killing of the protected wolf immediately,” reads the statement from the Environment Ministry, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The issuing of the regulation should end the lengthy conflicts that accompanied the yearly negotiation about quotas for wolf hunting for the following hunting season. While the Environment Ministry wanted to push through zero quotas, the Agriculture Ministry has never defined it that way.

In the 2019/2020 season, hunters were allowed to kill 35 wolves. In the current 2020/2021 season, the quota was set at 50 wolves. In reaction, Environment Minister Jan Budaj decided to issue the ordinance to protect the wolf all year long.

15. Jan 2021 at 16:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff