Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

I receive more hate mail than I used to, says outgoing transparency watchdog director

Gabriel Šípoš leaves Transparency International Slovakia after 11 years. Slovakia has gone a long way in transparency, he says.

Gabriel ŠípošGabriel Šípoš (Source: TASR)

The name of Gabriel Šípoš is very well known to anyone who has paid attention to anti-corruption and transparency efforts in Slovakia in the past decade.

He has led the Slovak branch of the non-governmental watchdog Transparency International since 2009, and is soon leaving the post after 11 years.

“The longer I worked on transparency topics in Slovakia, the longer I thought it would be interesting to work on such topics globally,“ Šípoš said in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

Many of the problems he dealt with are global rather than local, according to Šípoš. He is now looking to take his experience from working on transparency issues in Slovakia to countries or continents where the situation is far worse, with a particular interest in corruption-related projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Even though corruption perception is high in Slovakia, Šípoš claims the country has made massive progress in recent decades. The high-profile arrests the Slovak public witnessed in the past couple of years are a result of the hard work that media, NGOs and active citizens have done in the previous decades, he claimed.

Bad things eventually lead to higher transparency

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Jan 2021 at 15:25  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia will receive more than 4 million vaccines

Schools will continue with distance education. Curfew will be applied on January 25 and 26 too.

Illustrative stock photo

Prosecutor’s office reportedly plans to weaken the department fighting extremism

The proposal has raised several critical reactions.

Conservative NGOs received gender equality subsidies despite experts' recommendations

Leaked documents show the recipients of the Labour Ministry’s 2020 subsidies were favoured even though they did not achieve the highest score in the competition.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina)

When will I receive my jab?

The Health Ministry has published the details of its vaccination strategy.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)