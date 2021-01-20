I receive more hate mail than I used to, says outgoing transparency watchdog director

Gabriel Šípoš leaves Transparency International Slovakia after 11 years. Slovakia has gone a long way in transparency, he says.

The name of Gabriel Šípoš is very well known to anyone who has paid attention to anti-corruption and transparency efforts in Slovakia in the past decade.

He has led the Slovak branch of the non-governmental watchdog Transparency International since 2009, and is soon leaving the post after 11 years.

“The longer I worked on transparency topics in Slovakia, the longer I thought it would be interesting to work on such topics globally,“ Šípoš said in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

Many of the problems he dealt with are global rather than local, according to Šípoš. He is now looking to take his experience from working on transparency issues in Slovakia to countries or continents where the situation is far worse, with a particular interest in corruption-related projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Even though corruption perception is high in Slovakia, Šípoš claims the country has made massive progress in recent decades. The high-profile arrests the Slovak public witnessed in the past couple of years are a result of the hard work that media, NGOs and active citizens have done in the previous decades, he claimed.

Bad things eventually lead to higher transparency

20. Jan 2021 at 15:25 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová