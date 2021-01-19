Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A Slovak hunted a tiger in Africa and used it for advertisement

He may spend one to five years in prison.

(Source: Police/SITA)

Ján K., a man from the village of Žihárec in Šaľa district (Nitra Region), may end up in prison for hunting a tiger in Africa and bringing it home. He subsequently used it to advertise hunting in South Africa.

Since he violated the rules for the protection of plants and animals, he could end up spending one to five years in prison if found guilty, the police said.

Ján K. hunted and killed a jungle tiger (Panthera tigris) for commercial purposes against valid regulations. He then brought the animal to Slovakia without permission from the Environment Ministry and kept it in his home without being able to prove how he had come into its possession.

"He also used the tiger to promote business activities related to mediating hunting in South Africa, at odds with the law," the police said.

The State Nature Protection calculated the jungle tiger specimen's social value at €28,000.

Post by policiaslovakia.

The controversial business of Ján K.'s family was in the past described by the Aktuality.sk news website. They sued tax officers after they had refused to approve their VAT refunds. The family was represented in court by ex-justice minister Gábor Gál of Most-Híd.

19. Jan 2021 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia opens more testing sites

Slovaks smoke less than 10 years ago. Former tennis player who skipped the vaccination line helped at a hospital.

Journalists' dilemma over the case of the charged Jaroslav Haščák

Investigative reporter Adam Valček writes about what he learned during the Kuciak murder trial and how it applies in the case of the charged co-founder of Penta.

Jaroslav Haščák

Unable to book antigen testing in Bratislava? Everyone will get a chance to get tested, municipality promises

The city plans to establish temporary testing points.

Drop in car production lower than expected

Carmakers manufactured 11 percent less cars than in 2019.

Carmakers in Slovakia also produce electric battery and hybrid car models.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)