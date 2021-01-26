Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Better hiking infrastructure for Bratislava locals during pandemic

The tourist board of the capital invested in the revitalisation of popular tourist spots visited by locals.

(Source: Bratislava Tourist Board )

The Bratislava Tourist Board (BTB) has updated several hiking locations including Devínska Kobyla, Rača, Vrakuňa, and Železná studnička. These areas have been improved with new benches, informational boards, and smart garbage disposal bins.

Read more:Bratislava launches online guided tours of the capital Read more 

All of these upgrades are part of a bigger project known as "Tourist in my own city". The point of the project is to renew the infrastructure of spots that are beloved by locals and visited by tourists. The successful project will continue this year as well, according to BTB's press release.

Detailed travel guide to the city of Bratislava introduces you to the whole region including attractions and other interesting locations in the city.

"Due to the pandemic and a smaller number of visitors in the city, BTB decided to change a certain portion of the activities," said Vladimír Grežo of BTB. The project is to benefit all visitors, but particularly the inhabitants of Bratislava during the pandemic, he added.

New and improved vineyards

Together with local organisations and neighbourhoods, BTB picked specific locations and made small changes to the infrastructure.

"This way the people of Bratislava can use these places and other interesting locations of our city," said Grežo.

(Source: Bratislava Tourist Board)

An observation tower was opened on Devínska Kobyla during the summer. BTB, in cooperation with the Devínska Nová Ves neighborhood, installed a similar structured area with seating, tables, informational boards, and smart garbage disposal bins. The boards inform about the interesting sights and destinations in Slovak, English, and German. Security was also updated with a new camera system. This year the vicinity should gain a new gazebo, more seating, and a bicycle stand. New areas for fires and stone grills should also be built.

(Source: Bratislava Tourist Board)

Another specific project developed by BTB in cooperation with the Rača neighborhood and the civic association, Račiansky spolok, focuses on vineyards and wine. Visitors will be able to experience wine tastings and other community events on new wooden furniture. The vineyard walking path includes ten new gazebos, informational boards, benches, and stand-by tables made out of wine barrels.

Wifi and monument lighting

The city forests are a favorite of all the locals and visitors of the city. In cooperation with the City forests organisation, BTB is renovating hiking maps. The new format will include an English translation for foreign visitors and other helpful information.

The year 2021 will bring other projects including the broadening of public wifi access known as "Visit Bratislava" to locations such as Devín castle. Projects will also include support for cycling, navigational systems, the revitalization of hiking locations, and lighting for selected monuments.

All BTB projects are developed with financial support from the Ministry of Transport and Construction of the Slovak Republic.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

  • A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
  • A detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
  • Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
  • See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.

26. Jan 2021 at 11:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Ondrej Ďurica (first left) and Milan Mazurek (second left) are among those leaving ĽSNS.

News digest: The far right is falling apart

One person died after being vaccinated in Slovakia. Almost 2.6 million people tested so far.

2 h

Worse-off districts in Slovakia should undergo another round of testing

It is necessary to carry a negative COVID-19 test result from January 27 to at least February 2.

8 h
Igor Matovič celebration his election victory on March 1, 2020.

It was a long time ago and it never happened anyway

How much of the present will be intelligible through the kaleidoscopic lens of digital media in just a few years – or even months?

3 h
White Crow laureates (l-r): Andrej Belák, Jolana and Štefan Náther, Jaroslav Macek

The stories of White Crow laureates show how important it is to speak up against injustice

The awards went to four initiatives in justice, education, health care and minorities.

25. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)