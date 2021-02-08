Favourable business environment creates competitive business centres

The shared service industry as such has demonstrated a high level of resiliency towards negative external developments.

Business service centres have shown high flexibility and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Photo: Courtesy of Henkel Slovensko)

Stability and predictability are key preconditions for a well-functioning business environment in every country. Firms and entrepreneurs need to have rules that are fair, well known in advance and that lead to the creation of a competitive business environment. For their adjustment and subsequent adherence, the credibility of public institutions is important at the national and local levels.

A stable and predictable business environment in a country with functioning and trustworthy institutions is a prerequisite for the success of all sectors of the economy, including the business service centre industry.

Some statistics

The AmCham Business Service Center Forum (BSCF) is a sectoral association bringing together shared service centres (SSC), centres of excellence and business process outsourcing (BPO) providers operating in Slovakia.

In total, they employ more than 34,000 employees, which makes up to 92 percent of the entire community. After the automotive and electrical engineering industries, it is the third largest industry; in Slovakia, it directly employs over 37,000 people.

