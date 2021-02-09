Items in shopping cart: View
Cross country skiers forge new trails in the empty Tatras

There are new cross country skiing trails available.

(Source: tatry.sk)

Last year, ski resorts and trails were packed with people and excitement in Slovakia.

This season is different. Ski trails are closed and the High and Low Tatras host far fewer people due to the stricter pandemic rules, the TASR newswire reported.

However, some cross country skiers have taken the opportunity to forge new trails in especially snowy areas. They can now enjoy 25 kilometres worth of trails in Štrba and Tatranská Štrba.

Skiers can begin in Štrba at the end of the village towards Važec, near the reservation above Krôn Street. There is also a starting point at Tatranská Štrba from Bellova Street.

Resources for the improvement of cross country skiing trails were donated by the Snow Cross Country Skiing group in Štrbské Pleso. The workers in the group contributed as well.

Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras (Source: Peter Dolinský)

9. Feb 2021 at 11:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

