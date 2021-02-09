Volkswagen's Bratislava plant named the brand's best factory for the second year in a row

The award was given based on four areas: effectivity, quality, environmental protection and the satisfaction of employees.

The Volkswagen factory in Bratislava was awarded the Transformer of the Year prize for the second year in a row. The prize is given to the Volkswagen factory that made the most progress in increasing the efficiency of the brand in the last year.

The Bratislava factory, which produces five brands, beat out 15 other Volkswagen plants. The award was given out based on the following criteria: effectivity, quality, environmental protection and the satisfaction of employees. Added to this was the successful deployment of ten key projects in the strategic areas of production and logistics.

The Bratislava plant was successful despite the coronavirus pandemic. It started to intensively work on increasing the capacities in all of its factories two years ago with the aim to increase its competitiveness and ensure the future of the company.

New generation of models

By 2025, all of Volkswagen's factories should be 30 percent more effective. The Bratislava factory succeeded in fulfilling this plan to a large extent last year, it said in a statement.

The plant employed a local strategy to gain a new generation of the models Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb last year, which Volkswagen called the biggest success of the previous year.

“We hit the break in 2019 and started to lower the costs,” said Oliver Grünberg, chairman of the board of Volkswagen Slovakia. “We continued the activities we started last year despite the extremely demanding situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus crisis taught us that even a seemingly minor change in habits may bring significant savings.”

