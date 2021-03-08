Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

State planned tests for home use, but the minister bought the wrong ones

The Health Ministry spent nearly €140 million on 35 million tests.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Health Ministry recently purchased 35 million rapid tests for nearly €140 million.

Chief Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) announced “a big change” in testing, claiming that people will no longer have to be tested in the mobile testing sites. Instead, they were supposed to test themselves at home, the Sme daily reported.

The purchased tests cannot be used for this purpose, however, analyst Martin Smatana, former head of now-defunct Institute for Health Policy, wrote on Facebook.

Apart from the already purchased tests, the Administration of State Material Reserves (SŠHR) is ready to purchase a further 25 million rapid tests, as stems from a cabinet ordinance adopted on February 18, Sme wrote.

Not for home use

8. Mar 2021 at 11:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

