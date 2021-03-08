State planned tests for home use, but the minister bought the wrong ones

The Health Ministry recently purchased 35 million rapid tests for nearly €140 million.
Chief Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) announced “a big change” in testing, claiming that people will no longer have to be tested in the mobile testing sites. Instead, they were supposed to test themselves at home, the Sme daily reported.
The purchased tests cannot be used for this purpose, however, analyst Martin Smatana, former head of now-defunct Institute for Health Policy, wrote on Facebook.
Apart from the already purchased tests, the Administration of State Material Reserves (SŠHR) is ready to purchase a further 25 million rapid tests, as stems from a cabinet ordinance adopted on February 18, Sme wrote.
Not for home use
8. Mar 2021 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff