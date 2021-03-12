Vlhová wins slalom in Swedish Are

She took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut for the World Cup overall title.

Petra Vlhová, wins the women's slalom race of the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden, Friday March 12, 2021. (Source: AP/TASR)

Petra Vlhová has won the women’s International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden on Friday, March 12.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria came second and American Mikaela Shiffrin was third.

This is the second consecutive slalom win and fourth of the season for Vlhová. With the victory, Vlhová added to her lead and took a step toward defending her slalom globe. Vlhová also took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut with 64 points.

The competition in Are continues tomorrow.

12. Mar 2021 at 17:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff