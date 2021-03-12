Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Vlhová wins slalom in Swedish Are

She took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut for the World Cup overall title.

Petra Vlhová, wins the women's slalom race of the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden, Friday March 12, 2021.Petra Vlhová, wins the women's slalom race of the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden, Friday March 12, 2021. (Source: AP/TASR)

Petra Vlhová has won the women’s International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden on Friday, March 12.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria came second and American Mikaela Shiffrin was third.

This is the second consecutive slalom win and fourth of the season for Vlhová. With the victory, Vlhová added to her lead and took a step toward defending her slalom globe. Vlhová also took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut with 64 points.

The competition in Are continues tomorrow.

12. Mar 2021 at 17:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Petra Vlhová

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public.

Health minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving

Marek Krajčí, Matovič's most loyal minister, to step down on Friday.

9 h
The Yorkshire terrier Teddy visits Germany.

Slovak Yorkie with Elvis look grows famous on Instagram

Hamšík’s transfer to Sweden, a white tiger dies in Bratislava Zoo. More in the roundup.

7 h
Refugees and migrants waiting for a bus at the port of Piraeus near Athens on May 4, 2020.

Man burnt alive, refugees let down: New film returns focus to migrant camps

Tomáš Rafa's first full-length documentary, Refugees Are Welcome Here, will premiere online.

11. mar
Health Minister Marek Krajčí

Health minister resigns

Krajčí will leave only after the vaccination roll-out with Sputnik V is in full operation.

11. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)