Almost 70 percent of Slovak inhabitants have participated in the census

The deadline for the obligatory census is the end of March.

(Source: TASR)

Two-thirds of Slovak inhabitants (67 percent), or 3,770,000 people, have already participated in the census.

Žilina Region has the highest participation rate (72 percent of counted inhabitants) while Košice Region has the lowest (almost 60 percent of counted inhabitants).

The Statistics Office estimated that about 70 percent of inhabitants would able to participate electronically and they are very happy that their estimate was accurate.

Census assistants for a select few

The general director of the department of social statistics and demography, Ľudmila Ivančíková, said that everyone who is able to participate electronically is obliged to do so.

After the electronic part of the census is over, census assistants will help to count those who do not have digital skills or access to the internet and cannot participate online. This should be the case for only a very narrow group of people.

“It is not a replacement of the electronic census,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Do not hesitate and utilise the two remaining weeks of the electronic census and fulfil your duty,” she added.

The electronic part of the census will end on March 31. The assisted census will start in April and end in October 2021. All inhabitants of Slovakia are obliged to participate.

16. Mar 2021 at 15:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

